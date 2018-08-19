Try 1 month for 99¢

From quirky depictions of city employees on NBC's Parks and Recreation, to the addictive video game mechanics that let you raise and/or raze cities in SimCity, there are some fun examples out there of local government getting the pop culture treatment.

On today's episode of the Madsplainers, Abby, Lisa and Erik talk about what pop culture gets right, and what it gets wrong, when it comes to how cities work.

 
You can subscribe to the show on iTunes or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

