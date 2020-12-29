The Madsplainers podcast: Is now the time to reopen Madison's schools?

The Madsplainers are back! With epidemiologist and Madsplainers regular Malia Jones!

If you listen to this podcast regularly, you’ve probably heard Malia, a scientist with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Applied Population Lab, talk about the pandemic before. Now, halfway through the school year, Madison's public schools again face the big decision: remain virtual or return some students for in-person learning in late January.

We were psyched when Malia agreed to come back on the show to talk about this. As the mom of two school-age kids, Malia has, like so many of you, been living through the special hell that is virtual school, and we thought she'd be just the right person to talk us through what it means to be making this decision just as the first vaccines are rolling out in Wisconsin.

In this episode, Cap Times K-12 education reporter chats with Malia about what we know and don't know about school transmission, and about whether she plans to send her kids back to school in January if given the chance.

Prefer to read than listen? An edited transcript of this interview is available here.

And, a note to our listeners: The Madsplainers podcast will no longer be weekly, but we look forward to bringing you new shows from time to time when a great interview opportunity comes our way.