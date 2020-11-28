The Madsplainers podcast: In a pandemic election, how do you ensure everyone can vote?

Across the country, local officials faced an extraordinary challenge this year: How to allow Americans to cast ballots in the November election without exacerbating the ongoing pandemic or overwhelming the postal system. That meant changing everything from how ballots were collected to how polling places worked. But in Madison, the record voter turnout and quick counting process suggest success.
On this episode of the Madsplainers, Abby and Natalie talk with Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl and Jennifer Haar, a member of the city’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiatives' Core Team, which conducted an equity analysis of the April election, about key takeaways from the November election. Tune in to hear what worked, what’s still left to fix, and what changes may stick post-pandemic, including in the spring elections.
