The Madsplainers podcast: How to survive a pandemic

Most weeks on the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories, but this week, the tables turn as Madsplainers co-host Abigail Becker asks Natalie about her cover story.
The COVID pandemic has taken an especially fierce toll on Madison’s Latinos, who've had disproportionate infection and hospitalization rates and fewer safety nets. But for every way that this virus and its fallout have unevenly hit Madison’s Latino community, the community has punched back, working together to protect themselves and keep their businesses afloat.
This week on the podcast, Natalie explains the factors that put Madison's Latinos at heightened risk for COVID, and the ways they're fighting back.
