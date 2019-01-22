Nick Hart says every mayoral race should have a comedian running in it. So it only makes sense that for this spring's election, he'd thrown his own name into the ring.
Hart, who won Madison's Funniest Comic contest at the Comedy on State in 2017, has described himself as a would-be cautionary tale: If you don't pay attention to municipal politics, he recently told the Isthmus, you may end up with a mayor like him. He wants to use his platform as a mayoral candidate to gin up voter turnout and civic engagement, and at the same time get Madison to interrogate its progressive identity.
"It totes itself as being progressive, but when 20 percent are voting in your primaries in municipal politics, how progressive are you?" he told Abby Becker on the latest Madsplainers episode.
Listen to his interview with Abby here, in which the two talk about Hart's appearance on "Conan," his thoughts on policing in Madison, and the racism he sees in the city.
Here's a rundown of who else is in the race:
Satya Rhodes Conway, managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project at the Center on Wisconsin Strategy and a former alder
- Maurice Cheeks, District 10 alder and vice president of business development at MIOsoft Corporation
Toriana Pettaway, the city of Madison’s racial equity coordinator (running as a write-in candidate)
- Raj Shukla, executive director of River Alliance of Wisconsin and chair of the Sustainable Madison Committee
