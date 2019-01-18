Maurice "Mo" Cheeks says that at a time when some people are losing faith in government, it's important for a city's mayor to inspire.
That's one reason why Cheeks, an alder representing District 10 on City Council and the vice president of business development with the MIOsoft Corporation, said he decided to join the race for mayor.
"We need a mayor who has a sense of urgency about tackling these persistent challenges, and one who is going to bring our community together in a way we've never seen before," he tells Abby Becker on the latest episode of the Madsplainers podcast. "I'm ready for that job."
You can listen to the interview — in which Cheeks talks about his work on establishing paid parental leave for city employees, how his private-sector experience sets him apart, and why he's so fond of Mary Poppins — here:
Here's a rundown of who else is in the race:
Satya Rhodes Conway, managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project at the Center on Wisconsin Strategy and a former alder
Nick Hart, local comedian
Toriana Pettaway, the city of Madison’s racial equity coordinator (running as a write-in candidate)
- Raj Shukla, executive director of River Alliance of Wisconsin and chair of the Sustainable Madison Committee
Also listen to our previous episodes on the mayoral race, including interviews with Shukla and Rhodes-Conway, and a recap of the first debate:
In the meantime, please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Erik Lorenzsonn at erikl@madison.com with your thoughts.
In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's new election podcast Wedge Issues, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table.