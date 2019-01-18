Try 1 month for 99¢

Maurice "Mo" Cheeks says that at a time when some people are losing faith in government, it's important for a city's mayor to inspire.

That's one reason why Cheeks, an alder representing District 10 on City Council and the vice president of business development with the MIOsoft Corporation, said he decided to join the race for mayor. 

"We need a mayor who has a sense of urgency about tackling these persistent challenges, and one who is going to bring our community together in a way we've never seen before," he tells Abby Becker on the latest episode of the Madsplainers podcast. "I'm ready for that job."

You can listen to the interview — in which Cheeks talks about his work on establishing paid parental leave for city employees, how his private-sector experience sets him apart, and why he's so fond of Mary Poppins — here:

Here's a rundown of who else is in the race:

Also listen to our previous episodes on the mayoral race, including interviews with Shukla and Rhodes-Conway, and a recap of the first debate:

In the meantime, please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Erik Lorenzsonn at erikl@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the show on iTunes or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's new election podcast Wedge Issues, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0