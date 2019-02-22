After nine months of campaigning and hundreds of thousands of dollars in political spending, primary season in Madison is over. But before pivoting our attention to the general election in April, the Madsplainers podcast is taking a beat to break down what happened on Tuesday night's election.
In this episode of the Cap Times' city government and current affairs podcast, Erik, Abby and Lisa were joined by Cap Times news editor Jason Joyce in the studio to go over the results of the mayoral, school board and City Council races. The four talk about the election parties they attended on Tuesday, ward-by-ward voting numbers, and what we should expect in the mayoral showdown between Mayor Paul Soglin and Satya Rhodes-Conway.
You can listen to the episode below:
In the meantime, please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Erik Lorenzsonn at erikl@madison.com with your thoughts.
