Over 600 people packed into the Barrymore Theater on Wednesday night to watch the first mayoral debate of the 2019 election.

 Photo by SHARON VANORNY

On Wednesday night, the six candidates in the race for Madison's top office gathered at a packed Barrymore theater for the first debate of the 2019 mayoral race, where they discussed issues like climate change, racial equity, housing and where to go for a date in Madison.

If you missed the event, never fear: The Madsplainers have got you covered with a recap of what went down. On this episode, Abby Becker, Lisa Pasque and Erik Lorenzsonn talk about the tenor of the debate, the policy proposals that candidates floated, moments of contention and comradery, and other takeaways.

Here's a rundown of who's in the race:

Check out the article Abby wrote on the event here.

Want to listen to the debate in full? You can check it out here.

In the meantime, please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Erik Lorenzsonn at erikl@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the show on iTunes or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's new election podcast Wedge Issues, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table

