On Wednesday night, the six candidates in the race for Madison's top office gathered at a packed Barrymore theater for the first debate of the 2019 mayoral race, where they discussed issues like climate change, racial equity, housing and where to go for a date in Madison.
If you missed the event, never fear: The Madsplainers have got you covered with a recap of what went down. On this episode, Abby Becker, Lisa Pasque and Erik Lorenzsonn talk about the tenor of the debate, the policy proposals that candidates floated, moments of contention and comradery, and other takeaways.
Here's a rundown of who's in the race:
Satya Rhodes Conway, managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project at the Center on Wisconsin Strategy and a former alder
Maurice Cheeks, District 10 alder and vice president of business development at MIOsoft Corporation
Nick Hart, local comedian
Toriana Pettaway, the city of Madison’s racial equity coordinator (running as a write-in candidate)
- Raj Shukla, executive director of River Alliance of Wisconsin and chair of the Sustainable Madison Committee
Check out the article Abby wrote on the event here.
Want to listen to the debate in full? You can check it out here.
