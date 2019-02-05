The Madsplainers podcast has wrapped up a series of interviews with the candidates running for Madison's mayor. Now, it's shifting focus to another major contest on this spring's ballot: the race for Madison School Board.
K-12 reporter Negassi Tesfamichael joins Abby, Erik and Lisa in the studio to talk about the curious structure of the race, the candidates who are running, and the issues, from charter school to police officers in public schools, that have come to dominate the conversation.
Here's a rundown of who is in the race:
Seat 3
- Kaleem Caire, an education activist and founder of One City Schools.
Cris Carusi, associate director for communications at the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Skylar Croy, who will appear on the ballot but who has dropped out of the race.
Seat 4
- David Blaska, a former Dane County Supervisor and conservative blogger.
- Ali Muldrow, the co-executive director of GSAFE
- Laila Borokhim, a district parent and local restaurant owner
- Albert Bryan, a physician who works for several addiction clinics in Madison and Milwaukee.
Seat 5
- T.J. Mertz, the incumbent and previously an adjunct instructor at Edgewood.
- Ananda Mirilli, an equity consultant with the Department of Public Instruction.
- Amos Roe, a professional pianist.
