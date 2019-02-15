The Madsplainers podcast has been all over the 2019 spring primary elections: So far, the team has served up interviews of all the candidates running for mayor, delivered a play-by-play breakdown of the first mayoral debate, and has chewed over what's going on with the race for school board.
On today's episode, we're rounding out our primary coverage with a quick-and-dirty guide for City Council primary elections.
Erik, Abby and Lisa talk about what districts around town will have a City Council race on the ballot, the high number of vacated seats in the last term, and who exactly is vying for office. Take a listen:
