The Corner Table podcast: Quivey's Grove, then and now

The Corner Table is a podcast about food and drink in Madison, Wis., produced by The Capital Times. Subscribe to the Corner Table on Soundcloud, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts.

Cap Times members get in free to live podcast recordings. In September, The Corner Table was live at the Cap Times Idea Fest with Minnesota chef Yia Vang. Check it out! In June, we recorded a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth.

Other Cap Times podcasts include opinion editor Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues. Listen to back episodes of our local government podcast Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks, as well as Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series, The Cost of Opportunity, about student loan debt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0