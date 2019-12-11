The Corner Table podcast: Quivey's Grove, then and now

Quivey's Grove is a classic Wisconsin restaurant founded in 1980 by Joe Garton in two historic buildings in Fitchburg. The owners recently announced their decision to put it up for sale.
On the podcast this week, Cap Times metro reporter and Joe's youngest son Nick Garton talks about a childhood spent in Quivey's kitchen and underground tunnel. During the second half, food editor Lindsay Christians and new co-host/archivist Chris Lay dig into Quivey's lively backstory.
Links:
- Quivey's Grove is up for sale
- Quivey's Grove parmesan potatoes, recipe in Cooks' Exchange
- Quivey's Grove blueberry muffins in Cook's Exchange
- Fish fry at Quivey's, from "The Quivey's Grove Heritage Cookbook" (1994)
