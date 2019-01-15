Try 1 month for 99¢
MayorBarrymore32-01092019231819 (copy)

Satya Rhodes-Conway is a former Madison alder and the managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project.

 SHARON VANORNY

As the managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project within the Center on Wisconsin Strategy, Satya Rhodes-Conway works with cities around the U.S. on everything from stormwater management to economic development.

As she saw other municipalities implement innovative policies and practices, she said, she began to wonder why Madison wasn't following suit. 

"Why don't we have bus rapid transit? Or why can't we have green infrastructure?" she tells Abby Becker on the latest episode of the Madsplainers podcast.

In her interview with Becker, Rhodes-Conway explains why she's running for mayor, how her deep policy background has primed her for the city's top office, and why the giant question mark on the side of the Madison Public Library's downtown branch is her favorite piece of local public art.

You can listen to the interview here:

Here's a rundown of who else is in the race:

Also listen to our previous episodes on the mayoral race, including an interview with Shukla  and a recap of the first debate

In the meantime, please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Erik Lorenzsonn at erikl@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the show on iTunes or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's new election podcast Wedge Issues, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags