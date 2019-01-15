As the managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project within the Center on Wisconsin Strategy, Satya Rhodes-Conway works with cities around the U.S. on everything from stormwater management to economic development.
As she saw other municipalities implement innovative policies and practices, she said, she began to wonder why Madison wasn't following suit.
"Why don't we have bus rapid transit? Or why can't we have green infrastructure?" she tells Abby Becker on the latest episode of the Madsplainers podcast.
In her interview with Becker, Rhodes-Conway explains why she's running for mayor, how her deep policy background has primed her for the city's top office, and why the giant question mark on the side of the Madison Public Library's downtown branch is her favorite piece of local public art.
You can listen to the interview here:
Here's a rundown of who else is in the race:
Maurice Cheeks, District 10 alder and vice president of business development at MIOsoft Corporation
Nick Hart, local comedian
Toriana Pettaway, the city of Madison’s racial equity coordinator (running as a write-in candidate)
- Raj Shukla, executive director of River Alliance of Wisconsin and chair of the Sustainable Madison Committee
Also listen to our previous episodes on the mayoral race, including an interview with Shukla and a recap of the first debate.
