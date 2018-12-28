Wisconsin is a state proud of its natural resources, but the way that its residents access and engage with the environment is by no means uniform.
On today's episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, the freelance journalist and author James Edwards Mills leads a series of presentations by three experts on the relationships communities of color have with the environment, from the way they grapple with climate change and sustainability, to shared histories of agriculture and environmental stewardship.
The panelists included:
Gloria Castillo Posada, sustainable communities initiative director with Sustain Dane
Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings, director of public information with the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission
- Monica White, an assistant professor of with the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Department of Community and Environmental Sociology.
The Cap Times Idea Fest podcast is on iTunes! Subscribe and leave a review here.