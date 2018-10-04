For a sense of where the Wisconsin public stands on issues of the day, not much parallels the Marquette University Law School poll. Journalists, political operatives and data nerds alike consider it a gold standard of in-state polling, and pay close attention to its findings whenever a new one comes out, particularly during election season.
The poll's director Charles Franklin spoke at Idea Fest with WKOW Capitol bureau chief Emilee Fannon at length about the takeaways from the latest poll, conducted in mid-September. On the latest episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, we bring you a recording of his talk.
Take heed: Franklin dives deep into the numbers, so those with a low tolerance for stats and wonkishness may want to skip this episode.
We're also releasing audio from the Cap Times Idea Fest on some of our other podcasts, shows like the Corner Table, the Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks. Be sure to check out those shows as well.
We'll be rolling out more episodes of the podcast over the coming days and weeks. You can subscribe on iTunes here, as well as on Stitcher and Google Play Music. The RSS feed is here.