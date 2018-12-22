Especially in the wake of the election of Donald Trump as president, the trustworthiness and reliability of the news media has emerged as a focal point of political dialogue in the U.S. In an age of "fake news," declining revenues for legacy outlets and a new digital media landscape, it raises the question: what media should I trust?
That's the topic at hand on today's episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest. The talk featured investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral talking about public perception of the media, and reportorial responsibility, with five media experts.
The talk featured:
Jerry Bader, communications director with Media Trackers and a former talk show host.
James Causey, a columnist and reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Mary Bottari, a reporter with the Center for Media and Democracy.
Shannon Sims, a news anchor with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee
- Mike Wagner, an associate professor at the UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
The Cap Times Idea Fest podcast is on iTunes! Subscribe and leave a review here.