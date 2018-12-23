Try 1 month for 99¢
WICELL
Jenny Brehm, lab manager, shows one of the racks of stem cell cultures inside a storage tank at WiCell in Madison.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

In 1998, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison sent shockwaves through the fields of biology and medicine by isolating human embryonic stem cells in a lab.

On today's episode, University of Wisconsin-Madison experts talk about the ramifications of that breakthrough, the ethical debate over stem cells, and what's next for the still-inchoate field of research.

The talk featured:

  • Kelly Tyrell, a science writer with the UW-Madison.

  • Norman Fost, a professor emeritus of pediatrics and bioethics at the UW-Madison.

  • Bill Murphy, a UW-Madison professor of biomedical engineering, a professor in the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, and director of the Forward BIO Institute.

