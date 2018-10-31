Michael Johnson, the former president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, thinks things need to change about the city of Madison before it can change its record on racial equity.
Johnson left Madison earlier this year to join the Greater United Way of Cincinatti as its president and CEO. Now, what he once described as his "dream job" may be in peril: Media outlets reported this week that Johnson has been put on leave after he raised issues about a "hostile work environment" to the organization's board of directors.
A few weeks before Johnson's issues with the United Way of Greater Cincinnati came to light, Johnson spoke with Cap Times news editor Katie Dean at the Cap Times Idea Fest. In their conversation, Johnson reflected on challenges he faces in his new home turf of Cincinnati, the lessons he learned while growing of the Boys and Girls Club in Madison, and his assessment of the pursuit of social justice in Madison.
