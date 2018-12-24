Kevin Conroy is a big fan of cancer screening. Just look at the decline in cervical cancer deaths following the advent of the pap smear, he says.
"It's proof that maybe not all of our dollars should go into new drugs,” he said. “Maybe it should go into screening.”
It's not a surprising point of view coming from Conroy: He's the CEO of Exact Sciences, one of Madison's biggest biotechnology companies and the maker of Cologuard, a colorectal cancer screening tool.
In this episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, Conroy talks with biotech journalist Luke Timmerman about his own journey from electrical engineering into the life sciences, the ups and downs of Exact Sciences, and the current state of cancer research and detection.
