Jim Doyle says there are times that he regrets not running for a third term as Wisconsin's governor in 2010. But the longtime Democrat and former state attorney general thinks that by and large, the time was right for him to move on.
"I loved every minute being governor," he said. "And I've loved every minute not being governor."
Eight years since his departure from the governor's mansion, the longtime Democrat sat down with Washington Post associate editor David Maraniss for a conversation about his time leading the state. On this episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, we bring you a recording of that conversation, which touched on gun control, criminal justice, state elections, and why "Kingpin" is the greatest bowling movie of all time.
We're also releasing audio from the Cap Times Idea Fest on some of our other podcasts, shows like the Corner Table, the Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks. Be sure to check out those shows as well.
We'll be rolling out more episodes of the podcast over the coming days and weeks. You can subscribe on iTunes here, as well as on Stitcher and Google Play Music. The RSS feed is here.