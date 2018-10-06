Over the past century, college athletics have become an deeply engrained facet of American culture. They’ve also grown into a multi-billion dollar business, causing some to raise the question of whether it’s time students get a cut of that revenue.
On this episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, three former student athletes grapple with that very question. The group included:
Sheridan Blanford, Inclusion and Engagement Coordinator with Wisconsin Athletics.
Peter Miller, chair of the University of Wisconsin Athletic Board.
Zach Bohannon, currently a project manager with the YMCA of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly the captain of the 2014 Badgers men's basketball Final Four squad.
Jason Joyce, the Cap Times news editor, moderated the talk.
We're also releasing audio from the Cap Times Idea Fest on some of our other podcasts, shows like the Corner Table, the Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks. Be sure to check out those shows as well.
