Stories about abuse, mismanagement and neglect at the Lincoln Hills juvenile detention facility in Irma, Wisconsin have raised big questions about the state's criminal justice system for youth.
On this episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, news editor Jason Joyce leads a discussion with four people who have firsthand experience with issues of juvenile justice. The talk touches on patterns in youth incarceration, the value of restorative justice, and how incarcerated youth are handled as a political issue in Wisconsin. The panelists include:
- Everett Mitchell, a Dane County Circuit Court judge.
- Beth Huebner, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at University of Missouri–St. Louis.
- Sharlen Moore, the co-founder and director of the Milwaukee youth development program Urban Underground.
- State Rep. David Bowen, who represents the 10th District in Milwaukee in the state Assembly.
