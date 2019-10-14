Chloe Benjamin says she first realized her career as a writer was undergoing a profound change when she was able to quit her day job after selling her second novel to a publisher. It wasn't until the book came out that she realized just how drastic that change would be: "The Immortalists" was an instant hit, earning her late-night television appearances and a spot on the New York Times Best Seller list.
Benjamin, a Madison resident, spoke with Cap Times editor Chris Murphy about her writing for this year's Idea Fest. In their conversation, they talk about the research she does for her novels, the influence Madison has had on her craft, how she feels about TV and movie adaptations of books, and her recent fascination with young adult novels.
