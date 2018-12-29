For the past five years, Dane County has been grappling with findings published by Race to Equity about profound levels of racial disparities in the area. At one Cap Times Idea Fest panel, the question at hand was, what can the private sector do to help?
On today's episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, five business leaders and analysts take on topics from implicit bias to institutional racism, and how those impact Madison’s for-profit landscape, in a panel organized by CUNA Mutual Group.
The panelists included:
Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison
Erica Nelson, director of the Race to Equity project
Shiva Bidar, chief diversity officer with UW Health
Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce
Ana Hooker, senior vice president with Exact Sciences
Angela Russell, a vice president with CUNA Mutual, moderated the conversation.
