Listen now: Tony Evers wants to use federal COVID funds to boost startups
PODCAST

Listen now: Tony Evers wants to use federal COVID funds to boost startups

Tony Evers on Innovate 608 podcast

Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with Innovate 608 podcast host Nora Roughen-Schmidt.

The Innovate 608 podcast is for professionals on the go. It’s about entrepreneurship — the journey, the community and a place to hear about bold new things happening in Madison and Wisconsin.

Hosted by Nora Roughen-Schmidt and produced by StartingBlock, Madison’s local hub for creative startups, the Innovate 608 podcast will tell the stories of incredible Wisconsin innovators. Listeners will hear from startup CEOs about their successes and failures, plus experts in every facet of creating a successful business, from turning an idea into an effective investor pitch to launching and running a thriving operation.

In the fourth episode, Gov. Tony Evers talks about a difficult year and says he wants to use federal COVID funds to replace a $100 million venture capital fund that Republicans removed from his 2021-23 state budget proposal.

