 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen now: Tom Still shares how he keeps state focused on tech, innovation in latest Innovate 608 podcast
0 Comments
alert
PODCAST

Listen now: Tom Still shares how he keeps state focused on tech, innovation in latest Innovate 608 podcast

  • 0
Nora Roughen-Schmidt

Nora Roughen-Schmidt

The Innovate 608 podcast is for professionals on the go. It’s about entrepreneurship — the journey, the community and a place to hear about bold new things happening in Madison and Wisconsin.

Hosted by Nora Roughen-Schmidt and produced by StartingBlock, Madison’s local hub for creative startups, the Innovate 608 podcast will tell the stories of incredible Wisconsin innovators. Listeners will hear from startup CEOs about their successes and failures, plus experts in every facet of creating a successful business, from turning an idea into an effective investor pitch to launching and running a thriving operation.

In the seventh episode, Wisconsin Technology Council president Tom Still tells his story, shares his perspective on the state of business in Wisconsin and offers advice to entrepreneurs.

+1 
Tom Still

Tom Still
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the singing, joking and cleaning robot making waves at German hospitals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics