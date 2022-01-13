 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Listen now: Scott Forester helps startups manage finances with wealth of experience
Listen now: Scott Forester helps startups manage finances with wealth of experience

The Innovate 608 podcast is for professionals on the go. It’s about entrepreneurship — the journey, the community and a place to hear about bold new things happening in Madison and Wisconsin.

Hosted by Nora Roughen-Schmidt and produced by StartingBlock, Madison’s local hub for creative startups, the Innovate 608 podcast will tell the stories of incredible Wisconsin innovators. Listeners will hear from startup CEOs about their successes and failures, plus experts in every facet of creating a successful business, from turning an idea into an effective investor pitch to launching and running a thriving operation.

In the 14th episode, Scott Forester talks about starting up a company during the pandemic. ThinkForward CFO offers entrepreneurs a foundation for their financial success. Forester has had plenty of his own success as CFO for companies such as Tiger Toys, creator of Furby, and four startups he sold to Hasbro, Heinz, Mondalez and Wipfli.

