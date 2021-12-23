 Skip to main content
Listen now: Richelle Martin launched a venture capital fund a year ago. Here's what she learned
Listen now: Richelle Martin launched a venture capital fund a year ago. Here's what she learned

The Innovate 608 podcast is for professionals on the go. It’s about entrepreneurship — the journey, the community and a place to hear about bold new things happening in Madison and Wisconsin.

Nora Roughen-Schmidt

Hosted by Nora Roughen-Schmidt and produced by StartingBlock, Madison’s local hub for creative startups, the Innovate 608 podcast will tell the stories of incredible Wisconsin innovators. Listeners will hear from startup CEOs about their successes and failures, plus experts in every facet of creating a successful business, from turning an idea into an effective investor pitch to launching and running a thriving operation.

In the 13th episode, Richelle Martin discusses the challenges and lessons she learned launching a venture capital seed fund a year ago, including partnering with the state's Badger Fund of Funds.

