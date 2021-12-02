 Skip to main content
Listen now: Redfox AI founder Nick Myers sees startup potential in voice-activated AI
The Innovate 608 podcast is for professionals on the go. It’s about entrepreneurship — the journey, the community and a place to hear about bold new things happening in Madison and Wisconsin.

Hosted by Nora Roughen-Schmidt and produced by StartingBlock, Madison’s local hub for creative startups, the Innovate 608 podcast will tell the stories of incredible Wisconsin innovators. Listeners will hear from startup CEOs about their successes and failures, plus experts in every facet of creating a successful business, from turning an idea into an effective investor pitch to launching and running a thriving operation.

In the 11th episode, Nick Myers, founder and CEO of RedFox AI, discusses the future of voice-activated artificial intelligence and his experience starting a company to help biotech companies integrate the technology into their consumer at-home medical testing products.

