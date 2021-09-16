 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen now: Jason Weaver talks about how he raised over $50M in venture funding
0 Comments
alert top story
PODCAST

Listen now: Jason Weaver talks about how he raised over $50M in venture funding

  • 0

The Innovate 608 podcast is for professionals on the go. It’s about entrepreneurship — the journey, the community and a place to hear about bold new things happening in Madison and Wisconsin.

Nora Roughen-Schmidt

Nora Roughen-Schmidt

Hosted by Nora Roughen-Schmidt and produced by StartingBlock, Madison’s local hub for creative startups, the Innovate 608 podcast will tell the stories of incredible Wisconsin innovators. Listeners will hear from startup CEOs about their successes and failures, plus experts in every facet of creating a successful business, from turning an idea into an effective investor pitch to launching and running a thriving operation.

In the sixth episode, Jason Weaver talks about his success with tech-based startups. Weaver is the founder and CEO of AirDeck, an online document narration platform, and previously founded Shoutlet, a leading social media management platform, and Spendsetter, a mobile loyalty platform.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Does Penn State cover the -6.5 vs. Auburn?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics