Listen now: From Milwaukee high school basketball star to tech startup champion
PODCAST

Listen now: From Milwaukee high school basketball star to tech startup champion

Khalif El-Amin

El-Amin

The Innovate 608 podcast is for professionals on the go. It’s about entrepreneurship — the journey, the community and a place to hear about bold new things happening in Madison and Wisconsin.

Nora Roughen-Schmidt

Nora Roughen-Schmidt

Hosted by Nora Roughen-Schmidt and produced by StartingBlock, Madison’s local hub for creative startups, the Innovate 608 podcast will tell the stories of incredible Wisconsin innovators. Listeners will hear from startup CEOs about their successes and failures, plus experts in every facet of creating a successful business, from turning an idea into an effective investor pitch to launching and running a thriving operation.

In the fifth episode, Khalif El-Amin, co-founder and COO of Young Enterprising Society, talks about his experience overcoming obstacles as an African American entrepreneur in Milwaukee and how his work ethic and talent helped him succeed on the court and in his career.

