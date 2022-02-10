 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PODCAST

Listen now: 2 veterans of the Madison startup scene discuss the area's success

  • 0

The Innovate 608 podcast is for professionals on the go. It’s about entrepreneurship — the journey, the community and a place to hear about bold new things happening in Madison and Wisconsin.

Nora Roughen-Schmidt

Nora Roughen-Schmidt

Hosted by Nora Roughen-Schmidt and produced by StartingBlock, Madison’s local hub for creative startups, the Innovate 608 podcast will tell the stories of incredible Wisconsin innovators. Listeners will hear from startup CEOs about their successes and failures, plus experts in every facet of creating a successful business, from turning an idea into an effective investor pitch to launching and running a thriving operation.

In the 16th episode, two UW-Madison grads and veterans of the Madison startup scene reflect on what it takes to be successful. Scott Resnick is the chief operating officer of Hardin Design & Development, a nationally recognized web application and product development firm. Forrest Woolworth is COO of PerBlue, a mobile games studio started from a college apartment that now entertains millions of players around the world.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics