Innovate 608: Artist-driven music-sharing app LUM has seen huge growth

The Innovate 608 podcast is for professionals on the go. It’s about entrepreneurship — the journey, the community and a place to hear about bold new things happening in Madison and Wisconsin.

Hosted by Nora Roughen-Schmidt and produced by StartingBlock, Madison’s local hub for creative startups, the Innovate 608 podcast will tell the stories of incredible Wisconsin innovators. Listeners will hear from startup CEOs about their successes and failures, plus experts in every facet of creating a successful business, from turning an idea into an effective investor pitch to launching and running a thriving operation.

In the third episode, Max Fergus discusses how he helped build the fast-growing social media app LUM from the ground up. LUM provides emerging musicians a platform to upload and share their original music.