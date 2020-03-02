Front Page Podcast: The controversy behind the push to land F-35s at Madison's Truax Field

You are the owner of this article.
For more than a decade, the U.S. Air Force has eyed Madison’s Truax Field as a potential home for its F-35 fighter jet. The plan would add jobs and bolster Truax, the home of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing.

But many residents and some members of the Legislature have voiced opposition, citing higher noise levels created by the $90 million jets and potential environmental impacts.

Visit madison.com to check out Chris Hubbuch’s article to learn more about the controversy behind the push to land F-35s at Madison’s Truax Field.

Listen to this week’s Front Page, with Chris Hubbuch, who has reported on both the noise and environmental impacts.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast. It looks behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories. Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday. Or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or Spotify.

