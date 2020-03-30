Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 2 — unemployment claims skyrocket

Gov. Tony Evers introduced the “safer at home” order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin. The order effectively closed thousands of businesses deemed “nonessential,” and unemployment claims skyrocketed.

In this week’s episode of our Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the staggering number of jobless claims filed during the pandemic and Wisconsin lawmakers’ plans to deal with widespread unemployment.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories. In this series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.