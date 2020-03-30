You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 2 — unemployment claims skyrocket
topical alert top story
FRONT PAGE | PODCAST TOPIC: UNEMPLOYMENT

Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 2 — unemployment claims skyrocket

From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series

Gov. Tony Evers introduced the “safer at home” order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin. The order effectively closed thousands of businesses deemed “nonessential,” and unemployment claims skyrocketed.

In this week’s episode of our Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the staggering number of jobless claims filed during the pandemic and Wisconsin lawmakers’ plans to deal with widespread unemployment.

Visit madison.com/coronavirus to check out the State Journal’s coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories. In this series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday, or catch up on past episodes. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

Front Page podcast: Catch up on all of the State Journal's episodes

"Front Page," the Wisconsin State Journal’s weekly news podcast, takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

Front Page podcast: Reporter David Wahlberg travels Wisconsin to uncover challenges faced by dementia patients and caregivers
Local News
alert top story

Front Page podcast: Reporter David Wahlberg travels Wisconsin to uncover challenges faced by dementia patients and caregivers

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal

On the third episode of Front Page, health and medicine reporter David Wahlberg traveled across Wisconsin to talk with residents who are struggling with dementia. In rural parts of the state, he found that fewer services for those facing the disease pose a challenge for patients and their caregivers. 

Mitchell Schmidt

Schmidt

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics