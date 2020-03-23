Front Page podcast: COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin, Week 1 — the response from officials and the impact on higher education

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has ground daily life to a halt in Madison — and across the state, nation and much of the world. In this week’s Front Page podcast, State Journal reporters share their perspectives after being immersed in the response to the threat.
Health and medicine reporter David Wahlberg has followed the response to the pandemic by state and local doctors, scientists and health officials, while higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer has covered the pandemic’s impact on the UW-Madison campus and beyond.
Podcast creator Elizabeth Beyer spoke with them via conference call, and Emily Hamer contributed audio of her interviews with UW-Madison students.
