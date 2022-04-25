Farm kid, scuba diver, investigative journalist: Meet our new editor on this week's Center Stage political podcast

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands quiz the State Journal’s new executive editor, Kelly Lecker, about her Wisconsin roots, spelling championship and passion for journalism.
Lecker grew up milking cows on a Shawano County dairy farm, then graduated from UW-Stevens Point with degrees in journalism and Spanish, and a minor in military science. She's worked for several Midwestern newspapers, including as interim editor for the Columbus Dispatch, where she's done just about every job other than taking pictures.
Hands tries to spell Lecker's winning word from when she won the Wisconsin State Spelling Bee in 1985. Then our political podcasters see if Lecker can spell the names of prominent Wisconsin politicians.
Besides leading the State Journal newsroom, Lecker will join the State Journal's editorial board, which includes three community members. She attended her first editorial board meeting last week.
Lecker talks about how she hopes to impact the State Journal, and why she left a bigger newspaper to return to Wisconsin. Asked where she'll live, she says she's in the process of buying a house on Madison's South Side. Milfred and Hands rejoice that that will allow her to dodge Madison's East vs. West sides rivalry.
