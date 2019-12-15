Discover Digital: Front Page podcast

You are the owner of this article.
Listen to the inaugural episode of Front Page, the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look back at some of the paper’s most interesting stories.

Listeners can hear reporters talk about the heart warming and heart breaking news they cover on a regular basis, as well as gain a glimpse into the process behind the hard-hitting stories delivered to our readers daily.

On the first episode, higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer dives deep into the reporting process behind her series on abuse in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Lab at UW-Madison, that resulted in the 2016 suicide of doctoral student John Brady. 

Visit Madison.com/wsj to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday, or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or Spotify.

