Discover Digital: Front Page podcast - Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer on UW-Madison 'toxic lab' series

Listen to the inaugural episode of Front Page, the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look back at some of the paper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heart warming and heart breaking news they cover on a regular basis, as well as gain a glimpse into the process behind the hard-hitting stories delivered to readers daily.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the first episode, higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer dives deep into the reporting process behind her series on abuse, in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Lab at UW-Madison, that resulted in the 2016 suicide of doctoral student John Brady.

Visit Madison.com/wsj to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday, or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or Spotify.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.