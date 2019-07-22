On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands look back at monstrous vetoes from Wisconsin's past, and ahead to further constitutional limits in light of Gov. Tony Evers' latest vetoes.
Evers used his remaining partial veto powers to "undelete" language lawmakers had removed from the state budget. That's being called the "zombie" veto because he brought dead language back to life. Evers then combined some of the numbers he resuscitated with other numbers in the budget to increase spending by tens of millions of dollars -- without legislative approval.
Some lawmakers want to ban governors from vetoing higher spending into law, which makes sense to our editorial board members. Our editorial led the fight to ban the "Frankenstein" veto a decade ago, stopping governors from stitching together unrelated words across pages of the state budget to create new law from scratch. And before that, our editorial board recommended voters support a constitutional amendment banning the "Vanna White" veto, in which governors had vetoed around individual letters to spell new words in the state budget.
OUR VIEW: A state constitutional amendment is justified, regardless of who is in power
