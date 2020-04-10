Center Stage: Wisconsin's spring election was a parade of partisan dysfunction

While the left and right in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin point fingers over who is to blame for this week's confusing and potentially dangerous vote, Milfred and Hands call for consensus on clear rules for casting ballots in November.
Click the play button above to listen to this week's political podcast.
The coronavirus pandemic may still be raging or resurging in the fall. Voters need sensible, fair rules for tallying their votes. More absentee ballots should be allowed -- but so should in-person voting. Modernizing our election system and avoiding Russian hacks are important.
One thing the national media didn't seem to grasp is that Wisconsin had a lot more going on Tuesday than the all-but-decided Democratic presidential primary and the partisan-soiled state Supreme Court race. Local officials across the state -- the mayor of Milwaukee, countless school, town and county boards -- had to be decided by voters. Their terms are scheduled to expire in two weeks.
Milfred and Hands don't agree on who and how much to blame our leaders. While Milwaukee experienced lines to vote, participants stayed 6 feet apart and took other safety precautions. And few if any lines formed in Madison, where election officials wisely tapped out-of-work bartenders as substitute poll workers.
Milfred and Hands both credit the vast majority of voters for casting absentee ballots, and they want Gov. Tony Evers and top Republican lawmakers to start meeting soon for a solution this fall.
The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board plans to publish an editorial Sunday and cartoons over the weekend about the spring election. The Wall Street Journal called Wisconsin's vote a "confusing episode." It was a "hot mess," according to the Chicago Tribune. And the San Jose Mercury news wrote that it was a "debacle."
The description that Hands uses can't be published in a family newspaper, and Milfred had to bleep it several times from today's podcast.
One bright spot from the last week is that Hands, who is sheltering and working from home, finally took a shower.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring "the better-looking half" of the newspaper's editorial board, according to Hands. Milfred is the State Journal's editorial page editor. Hands is the newspaper's editorial cartoonist.
