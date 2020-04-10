Center Stage: Wisconsin's spring election was a parade of partisan dysfunction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the left and right in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin point fingers over who is to blame for this week's confusing and potentially dangerous vote, Milfred and Hands call for consensus on clear rules for casting ballots in November.

Click the play button above to listen to this week's political podcast.

The coronavirus pandemic may still be raging or resurging in the fall. Voters need sensible, fair rules for tallying their votes. More absentee ballots should be allowed -- but so should in-person voting. Modernizing our election system and avoiding Russian hacks are important.