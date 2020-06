Center Stage: Will the real Satya Rhodes-Conway please stand up?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's apology this week for a video praising the hard work of Madison police didn't seem to please anyone -- especially the activists demanding big change to law enforcement.

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play and discuss the two recorded messages that Madison's mayor aimed at two very different audiences.

Crediting front-line cops who are trying to do the right thing while at the same time supporting calls for reform shouldn't be mutually exclusive. But the mayor failed to bridge those two sentiments, which was her mistake.