Center Stage: Will Michael Bloomberg fly or flop in Wisconsin?

The billionaire candidate for president "got his rear-end handed to him" at this week's Democratic debate in Las Vegas, according to Phil Hands, the State Journal's editorial cartoonist, on this week's "Center Stage" political podcast.

But Scott Milfred, the newspaper's editorial page editor, isn't convinced the former New York City mayor's campaign for the Democratic nomination is in trouble. The media mogul has a limitless budget for political ads and lots of time to sharpen his debating skills before Super Tuesday, when about 40% of Democratic delegates will be at stake.

Click the play button to listen to this week's episode.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milfred and Hands play clips from the debate and talk about Bloomberg's resources and strategy in Wisconsin. Bloomberg claims 60 staffers in the Badger State, and he's spent more than $4 million in advertising. Bloomberg also has been surging in the polls, though a new State Journal poll of likely Wisconsin voters won't be released until this Sunday.