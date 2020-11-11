Center Stage: Why Wisconsin flipped and won't change with a recount

Where were you when you heard Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency last Saturday?

Like a duck out of water, or perhaps a Madisonian out of the city's progressive bubble, State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands was at Cabela's in Sun Prairie buying accessories for a weapon.

No, he wasn't one of those paranoid survivalists afraid of mass panic. He was getting some gear for his son's bow and arrow, which was a birthday gift.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Milfred, the State Journal's editorial page editor, can't remember exactly what he was doing when the Associated Press called Biden the winner Saturday because it was so anti-climatic. With late-counted absentee ballots favoring Biden in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, Milfred was sure the Democrat would eventually overtake President Donald Trump in enough states to win.