Center Stage: Why Wisconsin flipped and won't change with a recount

Where were you when you heard Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency last Saturday?
Like a duck out of water, or perhaps a Madisonian out of the city's progressive bubble, State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands was at Cabela's in Sun Prairie buying accessories for a weapon.
No, he wasn't one of those paranoid survivalists afraid of mass panic. He was getting some gear for his son's bow and arrow, which was a birthday gift.
Scott Milfred, the State Journal's editorial page editor, can't remember exactly what he was doing when the Associated Press called Biden the winner Saturday because it was so anti-climatic. With late-counted absentee ballots favoring Biden in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, Milfred was sure the Democrat would eventually overtake President Donald Trump in enough states to win.
On this week's political podcast -- click the play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands recap the 2020 election, higher turnout, the eroding suburbs for Republicans and Dane County's surge for Democrats.
President Donald Trump isn't conceding to President-elect Joe Biden just yet and might not ever. But if history is a guide, the president's pledge to force a recount of Wisconsin's votes won't change much.
“Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands,” is the State Journal’s weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. It features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, our political cartoonist.
"Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" can be found on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other podcasting apps.
