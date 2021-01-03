Center Stage: Why our schools should reopen

On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands tout Dr. Anthony Fauci's call for returning children to in-person classes sooner than later, despite COVID-19.

Click the play button to listen.

The health of our children is at stake -- especially the future of disadvantaged children -- if they don't get back into classes with teachers and peers soon.

Milfred and Hands talk about the strong reaction to the State Journal's recent editorial on the controversial topic of returning students, starting with the youngest. Unlike many districts across Wisconsin, schools in Madison haven't offered in-person classes for most students since March.