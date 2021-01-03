Center Stage: Why our schools should reopen

On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands tout Dr. Anthony Fauci's call for returning children to in-person classes sooner than later, despite COVID-19.
Click the play button to listen.
The health of our children is at stake -- especially the future of disadvantaged children -- if they don't get back into classes with teachers and peers soon.
Milfred and Hands talk about the strong reaction to the State Journal's recent editorial on the controversial topic of returning students, starting with the youngest. Unlike many districts across Wisconsin, schools in Madison haven't offered in-person classes for most students since March.
Europe has shown in-person classes can be held safely, according to Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert. That's because young people don't spread and contract COVID-19 nearly as much as adults, and kids are much less likely to get sick if infected.
But some teachers unions, such as Madison's, are opposed. Others, such as the teachers union in New York City, have favored a gradual reopening, as have New York's mayor, governor and President-elect Joe Biden.
Milfred and Hands cite Alice Cooper and their own experiences with children doing online school in Madison to bolster the case for returning kids to school buildings.
“Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” is the State Journal’s weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. It features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, our political cartoonist.
Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app.at: go.madison.com/CenterStage. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.