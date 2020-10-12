Center Stage: Why and how the State Journal editorial board met with 44 candidates for 17 seats at the statehouse

One candidate's husband caught COVID-19 and had to quarantine for weeks. Another challenger in the Nov. 3 election sustained a concussion in a car accident as she swerved to avoid hitting a tractor. A third reminded the State Journal editorial board that he had promised he wasn't going to run for another term -- even though he is.

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands give the backstory on the newspaper's exhaustive endorsement process and describe some of the most interesting things they learned about each person seeking an Assembly or Senate seat this fall.

Click the play button above to listen.

The State Journal editorial board met with more than two dozen candidates for the Wisconsin Legislature over the last two weeks. We couldn't meet in person, as we usually do at our newspaper offices in Madison, because of the pandemic. So we held Zoom video conferences.