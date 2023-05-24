On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze a dozen potential Republicans who could challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, for her seat in 2024.
Baldwin appears in a strong position and has always been good at raising money. She's inoffensive to many Wisconsinites and has won over many rural voters with talk of protecting American jobs and sticking up for veterans.
She also drew national attention as the lead senator successfully lobbying enough Republicans to approve a bill for gay marriage. Milfred and Hands think a GOP congressman would be the strongest opponent, but is unlikely to run. Others include the state's former lieutenant governor, a little known but rich Franklin businessman and "America's sheriff."
Scott Milfred has been the editorial page editor for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2005, and previously covered the Wisconsin statehouse. Milfred and his editorial page team were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008 for editorial writing.