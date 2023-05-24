On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze a dozen potential Republicans who could challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, for her seat in 2024.

Click the blue play button to listen.

Baldwin appears in a strong position and has always been good at raising money. She's inoffensive to many Wisconsinites and has won over many rural voters with talk of protecting American jobs and sticking up for veterans.