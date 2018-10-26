In this week's episode of "Center Stage," Milfred and Hands play clips and comment on the first debate between Gov. Scott Walker and challenger Tony Evers. Walker was smooth but more the politician. Evers stumbled at times but came off as more authentic. Our editorial board members declare a winner.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
