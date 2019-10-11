Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press," struggled to get simple answers from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, on last Sunday's show, with the two often talking over one another. The topic was President Donald Trump and Ukraine.
On this week's political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands analyze Johnson's combative appearance and the implications for Johnson's likely re-election bid in 2022. Will Trump help or hurt his cause? It depends on if Trump is still president.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.