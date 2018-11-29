Paul Soglin is the guy to beat now that he's back in the race for Madison mayor. But some strong challengers to the left of #GrumpyStache are hoping for an upset.
On this week's State Journal political podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, Milfred and Hands assess the field of seven candidates in the February primary for Madison mayor, and look ahead to the April election. Mitch Henck crashes the podcast, claiming Soglin could be in trouble.
OUR VIEW: Soglin's back in, with lots of challenges and opportunities to debate
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play.
To listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," click here.