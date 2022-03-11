 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Center Stage: Which Republican has the best shot to beat Tony Evers?
Center Stage: Which Republican has the best shot to beat Tony Evers?

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands assess the field of GOP candidates seeking to unseat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is ahead in the polls, thanks to a big advantage in name recognition. But most voters don't know who any of these three are.

Scott Milfred

Milfred

That means Kevin Nicholson, who lost a bid for the party's nomination for U.S. Senate in 2018, and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, still have time. And could former Gov. Tommy Thompson jump in? What about Eric Hovde, who narrowly lost to Thompson for the 2012 U.S. Senate Republican nomination?

Phil Hands

Hands

Kleefisch is the establishment candidate, even if she doesn't want to admit it. Nicholson is running in the anti-establishment lane, and Ramthun is the conspiracist's friend, according to our political podcasters. They play clips of the candidates in public and wish Ramthun a happy birthday while complimenting, sort of, his Easter-colored suits.

Looming large is former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement could saw a lot of voters in the Republican primary. Unfortunately for the winner, Trump's blessing also could hurt the party's nominee in the general election.

Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's political cartoonist. They offer their perspectives from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. They also serve on the State Journal editorial board. 

Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple PodcastsiTunesStitcherGoogle PodcastsSpotify or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.

